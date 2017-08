What is this?

This app was quickly put together in an effort to help locate people in need, during the devastating floods in Texas.

The app works as follows:

We continously monitor a set list of twitter handle mentions and hashtags In these messages we look for indicaters of addresses If an address is found, we add it to the map

The process is currently fully automated, so at this time false positives are possible.

Questions? Get in touch with us @mjwhansen or @mathiashansen